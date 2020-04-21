Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Location

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

888-407-8058

Contact Seller

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4885557
  • Stock #: K434
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A30KZ605188
Exterior Colour
White Pearl
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2019! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Mitsubishi prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: heated seats, power door mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

