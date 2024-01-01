Menu
This Ram 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L Engine powering this Automatic transmission. Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Remote Keyless Entry, Overhead Console, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Clean CARFAX! One Owner This Ram 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box Features the Following Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Body-Color Front Fascia, Body-Color Grille, Body-Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group, EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Rams Head Tailgate Badge, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20 x 8 Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum, Google Android Auto, Subscription, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, GPS Antenna Input, 7 Color In-Cluster Display, Humidity Sensor, 8.4 Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

128,105 KM

Used
128,105KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 128,105 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L Engine powering this Automatic transmission. Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Remote Keyless Entry, Overhead Console, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.

Clean CARFAX! One Owner



This Ram 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box Features the Following Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Body-Color Front Fascia, Body-Color Grille, Body-Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group, EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum, Google Android Auto, Subscription, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, GPS Antenna Input, 7" Color In-Cluster Display, Humidity Sensor, 8.4" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable,


Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.
Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Sport Performance Hood
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Granite Crystal Metallic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
LED BED LIGHTING
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Electronic Shift
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-Year Si...
EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gl...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ra...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

