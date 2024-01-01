$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 20"Alloy
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 128,105 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L Engine powering this Automatic transmission. Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Remote Keyless Entry, Overhead Console, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Clean CARFAX! One Owner
This Ram 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box Features the Following Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Body-Color Front Fascia, Body-Color Grille, Body-Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group, EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum, Google Android Auto, Subscription, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, GPS Antenna Input, 7" Color In-Cluster Display, Humidity Sensor, 8.4" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable,
Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.
Vehicle Features
