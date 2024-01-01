$31,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Cadillac XT4
Sport CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
2020 Cadillac XT4
Sport CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
64,688KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GYFZFR45LF087060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2101P
- Mileage 64,688 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
CLEAN CARFAX - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE!
Sunroof, Comfort and Convenience Package, Leather Seats, Driver Awareness Package!
Our sales staff will help you find that luxury, pre-enjoyed vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
Excellent rear leg room makes this Cadillac XT4 one of the most practical luxury crossovers on the market. This 2020 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This Cadillac XT4 is your newest statement piece. It steals the show on any road. All you need to do is sit back and let it speak for itself. This luxury crossovers technology, comfort and convenience features re-set expectations in the class, so expect you, your world and your vehicle to be more connected than ever. With segment leading rear-leg room, this XT4 has the versatility and style to meet your every need. The only question left is, where will it take you? This SUV has 64,688 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our XT4's trim level is Sport. Stepping up to this Sport XT4 adds style, convenience, and safety features like memory driver seat, hands free liftgate, interior ambient mood ligthing, blind spot monitoring, front and rear park assist, bigger and prettier wheels, sport pedals, gloss black grille and exterior accents, power folding side mirrors, rain sensing wipers, and illuminated door handles. Other amazing features include heated seats, paddle shifters, heated steering wheel, 4.2 inch driver information display, passive keyless entry, remote start, dual zone automatic climate control, and forward collision mitigation with collision warning keeping you safe and comfy while you stay connected with an 8 inch CUE display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB ports for any device. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Comfort And Convenience Package, Leather Seats, Driver Awareness Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $243.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton Cadillac is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
o~o
CLEAN CARFAX - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE!
Sunroof, Comfort and Convenience Package, Leather Seats, Driver Awareness Package!
Our sales staff will help you find that luxury, pre-enjoyed vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
Excellent rear leg room makes this Cadillac XT4 one of the most practical luxury crossovers on the market. This 2020 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This Cadillac XT4 is your newest statement piece. It steals the show on any road. All you need to do is sit back and let it speak for itself. This luxury crossovers technology, comfort and convenience features re-set expectations in the class, so expect you, your world and your vehicle to be more connected than ever. With segment leading rear-leg room, this XT4 has the versatility and style to meet your every need. The only question left is, where will it take you? This SUV has 64,688 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our XT4's trim level is Sport. Stepping up to this Sport XT4 adds style, convenience, and safety features like memory driver seat, hands free liftgate, interior ambient mood ligthing, blind spot monitoring, front and rear park assist, bigger and prettier wheels, sport pedals, gloss black grille and exterior accents, power folding side mirrors, rain sensing wipers, and illuminated door handles. Other amazing features include heated seats, paddle shifters, heated steering wheel, 4.2 inch driver information display, passive keyless entry, remote start, dual zone automatic climate control, and forward collision mitigation with collision warning keeping you safe and comfy while you stay connected with an 8 inch CUE display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB ports for any device. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Comfort And Convenience Package, Leather Seats, Driver Awareness Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $243.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton Cadillac is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bolton GM
2019 Honda Pilot Touring - Cooled Seats 86,811 KM $35,954 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Blazer LT CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99% 43,263 KM $29,455 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SR - $138 B/W 74,257 KM $18,488 + tax & lic
Email Bolton GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2020 Cadillac XT4