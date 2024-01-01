Menu
Low Mileage, Package, Blazer Plus Package!

Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

This 2020 Chevrolet Blazer has the ability to tailor itself for the road conditions, leaving you at ease and in command at all times. This 2020 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This low mileage SUV has just 43,263 kms. Its midnight blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Blazers trim level is LT. Upgrading to this ultra modern Chevrolet Blazer comes standard with a long list of features, such as stylish aluminum wheels, HID headlamps, an 8 inch touch screen display paired with a 6 speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and OnStar. It also comes with an 8-way power driver seat, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, heated front seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry and remote engine start, cruise control, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blazer Plus Package.

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,263 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

