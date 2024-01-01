$29,455+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Blazer
LT - Package - Low Mileage
2020 Chevrolet Blazer
LT - Package - Low Mileage
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$29,455
+ taxes & licensing
43,263KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBHRS6LS639140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,263 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Package, Blazer Plus Package!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This 2020 Chevrolet Blazer has the ability to tailor itself for the road conditions, leaving you at ease and in command at all times. This 2020 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This low mileage SUV has just 43,263 kms. It's midnight blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Blazer's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this ultra modern Chevrolet Blazer comes standard with a long list of features, such as stylish aluminum wheels, HID headlamps, an 8 inch touch screen display paired with a 6 speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and OnStar. It also comes with an 8-way power driver seat, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, heated front seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry and remote engine start, cruise control, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blazer Plus Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Email Bolton GM
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
2020 Chevrolet Blazer