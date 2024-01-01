$20,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Chevrolet Malibu
No Accidents | LS
2020 Chevrolet Malibu
No Accidents | LS
Location
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
905-791-3300
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
109,881KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1ZC5ST1LF087713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 109,881 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!
Call (905) 791-3300
- Black Fabric interior,
- Cruise Control,
- Back up Camera,
- Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Push to Start,
- Bluetooth,
- In Car Internet,
- Sirius XM,
- Apple Carplay / Android Auto,
- AM/FM Radio,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
and many more
BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars ($995). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!
Apply Now!!
https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
Call (905) 791-3300
- Black Fabric interior,
- Cruise Control,
- Back up Camera,
- Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Push to Start,
- Bluetooth,
- In Car Internet,
- Sirius XM,
- Apple Carplay / Android Auto,
- AM/FM Radio,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
and many more
BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars ($995). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!
Apply Now!!
https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From BR Motors
2021 BMW X1 No Accidents | xDrive28i | M Sports package 124,240 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Stow & Go 123,984 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS 141,349 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email BR Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-791-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
BR Motors
905-791-3300
2020 Chevrolet Malibu