Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chrysler 300

20,042 KM

Details Description Features

$39,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,498

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller
2020 Chrysler 300

2020 Chrysler 300

300 Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chrysler 300

300 Touring

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller

$39,498

+ taxes & licensing

20,042KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8604344
  • Stock #: U5992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U5992
  • Mileage 20,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, 300 Touring RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring
Temporary spare tire
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust
TOURING-L GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Compact Spare Tire Universal Garage Door Opener LED Fog Lamps Heated Front Seats 4 Wheel Independent Comfort Suspension Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Polished Aluminum Power Driver &...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EF -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2018 Ford F-150 Limi...
 73,569 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 62,585 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Durango R/T
 17,376 KM
$60,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Refund Policy
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory