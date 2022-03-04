2020 Chrysler 300

$39,498 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 0 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8604344

8604344 Stock #: U5992

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # U5992

Mileage 20,042 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring Temporary spare tire WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Telematics Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust TOURING-L GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Compact Spare Tire Universal Garage Door Opener LED Fog Lamps Heated Front Seats 4 Wheel Independent Comfort Suspension Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Polished Aluminum Power Driver &... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EF -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.