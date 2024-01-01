$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Charger
SXT AWD Sunroof Navi Remote Start Heated Seats 19"Alloy
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,633 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Charger SXT AWD has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L Engine powering this Automatic transmission. 19" Alloy Rims, Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Non-Daily Rental.Clean CARFAX! The CARFAX report indicates that it was previously registered in Newfoundlan .
This Dodge Charger SXT AWD Comes Equipped with These Options
Power Sunroof Navigation, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot/Memory, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Front Heated Seats, Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Premium-Stitched Dash Panel, Rear Illuminated Cup Holders, Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Second-Row Heated Seats, Driver/Front Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Heated Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Auto-Adjust In Reverse, Front & Rear Map Pocket LED Lamps, Front Overhead LED Lighting, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Black Nappa Leather Front Ventilated Seats, Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Streaming Audio. Park View Back-Up Camera, 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service
*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/
*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
