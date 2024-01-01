2020 Dodge Charger

Menu
This Dodge Charger SXT AWD has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L Engine powering this Automatic transmission. 19 Alloy Rims, Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Non-Daily Rental.Clean CARFAX! The CARFAX report indicates that it was previously registered in Newfoundlan . This Dodge Charger SXT AWD Comes Equipped with These Options Power Sunroof Navigation, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot/Memory, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Front Heated Seats, Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Premium-Stitched Dash Panel, Rear Illuminated Cup Holders, Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Second-Row Heated Seats, Driver/Front Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Heated Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Auto-Adjust In Reverse, Front & Rear Map Pocket LED Lamps, Front Overhead LED Lighting, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Black Nappa Leather Front Ventilated Seats, Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Streaming Audio. Park View Back-Up Camera, 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Drive Happy with CarHub *** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games *** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service *** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/ *** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites Transparency Statement Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

2020 Dodge Charger

92,633 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD Sunroof Navi Remote Start Heated Seats 19"Alloy

2020 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD Sunroof Navi Remote Start Heated Seats 19"Alloy

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,633KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,633 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Charger SXT AWD has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L Engine powering this Automatic transmission. 19" Alloy Rims, Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Non-Daily Rental.Clean CARFAX! The CARFAX report indicates that it was previously registered in Newfoundlan .


This Dodge Charger SXT AWD Comes Equipped with These Options
Power Sunroof Navigation, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot/Memory, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Front Heated Seats, Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Premium-Stitched Dash Panel, Rear Illuminated Cup Holders, Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Second-Row Heated Seats, Driver/Front Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Heated Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Auto-Adjust In Reverse, Front & Rear Map Pocket LED Lamps, Front Overhead LED Lighting, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Black Nappa Leather Front Ventilated Seats, Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Streaming Audio. Park View Back-Up Camera, 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer



Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service

*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/

*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
OCTANE RED PEARL
NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link
Requires Subscription
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust
PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot/Memory Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Front Heated Seats Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Premium-Stitched Dash Panel ...
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" SATIN CARBON (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
2020 Dodge Charger