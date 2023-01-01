Menu
Account
Sign In
GT AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2020 Dodge Durango

98,542 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
98,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # U6493A
  • Mileage 98,542 KM

Vehicle Description

GT AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
WHITE KNUCKLE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED W/PERFORATION SEATS
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors Remote Start System 180-Amp Alternator Front Heated Seats Premium Door Trim Panel Power 8-Way Driver Memo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Used 2017 MINI Cooper Clubman John Cooper Works AWD Pano Sunroof Navi Heated Frt Seats 18
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman John Cooper Works AWD Pano Sunroof Navi Heated Frt Seats 18"Alloy 129,877 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2019 RAM 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box Pano Sunroof 12.1"Display Navi 20"Alloy 143,729 KM $37,987 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4x4 Navi R- Start Blind spot 20
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4x4 Navi R- Start Blind spot 20"Black Alloy 57,485 KM $38,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Durango