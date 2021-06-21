Menu
2020 Ferrari Portofino

4,200 KM

Details Description Features

$319,990

+ tax & licensing
$319,990

+ taxes & licensing

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

905-857-1080

2020 Ferrari Portofino

2020 Ferrari Portofino

CABRIOLET||V8 TWIN TURBO||7 YEARS FACTORY WARRANTY|HIGH OPTIONS

2020 Ferrari Portofino

CABRIOLET||V8 TWIN TURBO||7 YEARS FACTORY WARRANTY|HIGH OPTIONS

Location

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

12500 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-1080

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$319,990

+ taxes & licensing

4,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7445474
  • Stock #: 256829
  • VIN: zff89fpa7l0256829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 4,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 FERRARI PORTOFINO| V8 TWIN TURBO| NAVIGATION|BACK UP CAMERA|CLEAN CARFAX|ONTARIO VEHICLE| HEATED SEATS|CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL + LEDS| ADVANCED FRONT DRIVING CAMERA| DAYTONA SEATS| ADDITIONAL COLOURED MATS WITH LOGO| VENTILATED FULL ELECTRIC SEATS| COLOURED STEERING WHEEL| ALUMINUM DRIVER AND PASSENGER FOOTREST| MAGNERIDE DUAL MODE SUSPENSION| FOLDABLE REAR SEAT BACKREST| YELLOW REV COUNTER



 



There isn’t much to say about this beast as it speaks for itself. WIth over 590 HP in this 3.9L V8 Twin Turbo machine, you are guaranteed satisfaction. This monster is finished in Ferraris infamous Rosso Corsa, paired with a breath taking Cuoio leather interior. Sitting on 20” forged wheels and yellow brake callipers to match the yellow rev counter. Designed perfectly inside as it has the coloured steering wheel with carbon + LED rev counter mounted on. Daytona seats with the Cavallino stitched on the head rest. This car was spec’d out to perfection and like no other. Call us today to book your appointment to come see this work of art for yourself.



BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A COMPLETE CARFAX! NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES! VEHICLE CERTIFICATION IS INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE!!!



 



APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE AT:



https://www.pickardlaneleasing.ca/apply-online/



 



EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!



 



LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.



CALL AND ASK ONE OF OUR PRE-OWNED SPECIALISTS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE!



905.857.1080



WE ARE LOCATED CONVENIENTLY JUST OFF HWY 50! APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE!! VISIT OUR GREAT NEW WEBSITE : www.pickardlaneleasing.ca OR COME ON DOWN IT'S WORTH THE DRIVE TO BOLTON!!! OR CALL US AT (905) 857- 1080. PICKARD LANE LEASING PROUDLY SERVING ALL AREAS OF THE GTA AND BEYOND!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
GPS System
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

12500 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

