Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX
LOW MILEAGE
LEATHER SEATS
GLOSS BLACK 22" RIMS
MUST SEE!!!

Remote Start, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Power Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM, 4
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

This GMC Yukon offers convenience and premium comfort with smart, innovative functionality. This 2020 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 77,864 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Yukon's trim level is SLE. This Yukon SLE comes loaded with some amazing features like a premium smooth riding suspension, an 8 inch colour touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and a premium Bose sound system, stylish aluminum wheels, active aero shutters and side assist steps. The interior also boasts some amazing luxury with front and rear parking assist, a power driver seat with lumbar, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, rear view camera, remote engine start and keyless entry, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control, hill start assist, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, tow/haul mode, trailering equipment with a receiver and wiring, fog lamps, and heated power side mirrors for style, convenience and capability.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $340.20 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

