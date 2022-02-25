$55,998+ tax & licensing
$55,998
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
44,480KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8299068
- Stock #: 1662P
- VIN: KM8R5DHE6LU066609
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,480 KM
With an astonishing list of features accompanied by a jaw dropping low price, this Palisade is sure to be an instant classic. This 2020 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. While it may seem like an obvious choice for Hyundai to make an entry for the fastest growing segment in North America, the Palisade is certainly more than a stop gap. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 44,480 kms. It's steel graphite metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Palisade's trim level is Ultimate AWD 7-Pass Calligraphy. This Ultimate Palisade Calligraphy Edition brings all the best features with premium Nappa leather seats, headup display, ventilated front and rear seats, 12.3 inch full digital instrument display, wireless charging, bespoke aluminum wheels, approach puddle lamps, exclusive grille with signature lighting, a dual panel sunroof and a 115V outlet for accessories. Other premium features include blind spot monitor, highway drive assist, navigation, Harman Kardon premium sound, haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, safe exit rear doors, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings system, high beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated leather steering wheel, reclining second row seats, proximity keyless entry and remote start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Nappa Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Captain Chairs, Premium Sound, Driver Assistance.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
AWD
8 speed automatic
