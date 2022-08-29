2020 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 7 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9213352

Stock #: U6145

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # U6145

Mileage 48,740 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Alpine Premium Audio System Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Body-colour fender flares Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Remote proximity keyless entry Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper Steel Rear Bumper STING-GREY COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches Requires Subscription BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/RUBICON LOGO & UTILITY GRID LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription GPS Navigation ... TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer GVWR: 2 630 KGS (5 800 LBS) (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/BLACK (STD) TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T -inc: Falken Brand Tires

