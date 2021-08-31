2020 Lexus NX

+ taxes & licensing
1-855-791-2356
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
+ taxes & licensing
Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, NX 300 Auto, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3