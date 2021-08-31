2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7858170

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.