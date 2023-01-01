Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>ONE OWNER! CARPLAY! HEATED SEATS!  ALLOY RIMS! BACK UP CAMERA! EYESIGHT! </span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This CLEAN one-owner & no- accident 2020 Subaru Impreza Touring AWD is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives GREAT! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>.  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto; color: #3a3a3a;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=font-weight: bold;>This vehicle will be sold SAFETY CERTIFIED at no additional charge!!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span></span></p>

2020 Subaru Impreza

93,394 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru Impreza

TOURING / CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Impreza

TOURING / CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

  1. 1701116449
  2. 1701116449
  3. 1701116448
  4. 1701116449
  5. 1701116449
  6. 1701116449
  7. 1701116450
  8. 1701116449
  9. 1701116446
  10. 1701116448
  11. 1701116448
  12. 1701116444
  13. 1701116444
  14. 1701116449
  15. 1701116449
  16. 1701116449
  17. 1701116449
  18. 1701116448
  19. 1701116443
  20. 1701116443
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
93,394KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3GKAV69L3610106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,394 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER! CARPLAY! HEATED SEATS!  ALLOY RIMS! BACK UP CAMERA! EYESIGHT! This CLEAN one-owner & no- accident 2020 Subaru Impreza Touring AWD is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives GREAT! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.   

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

This vehicle will be sold SAFETY CERTIFIED at no additional charge!!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred AWD for sale in Bolton, ON
2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred AWD 37,088 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Optima SX Turbo / ONE OWNER for sale in Bolton, ON
2018 Kia Optima SX Turbo / ONE OWNER 177,462 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q5 Technik / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2018 Audi Q5 Technik / CLEAN CARFAX 138,370 KM $27,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Impreza