$24,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Buick Encore GX
Select - Low Mileage
2021 Buick Encore GX
Select - Low Mileage
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,533KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL4MMESL4MB137487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2206P
- Mileage 24,533 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Hands Free Liftgate, Synthetic Leather, Chrome Exterior Accent, Alloy Wheels, Android Auto!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
With a new design, this all new 2021 Buick EncoreGX is bound to be timeless. This 2021 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
With a fresh new look, a imrpessive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2021 Buick Encore GX is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore GX feel like a car you'd expect in 2021, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.This low mileage SUV has just 24,533 kms. It's satin steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Select. This Encore GX Select comes with a bigger motor, all wheel drive, leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start so you can ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include a hands free liftgate, leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hands Free Liftgate, Synthetic Leather, Chrome Exterior Accent, Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Leather Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
With a new design, this all new 2021 Buick EncoreGX is bound to be timeless. This 2021 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
With a fresh new look, a imrpessive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2021 Buick Encore GX is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore GX feel like a car you'd expect in 2021, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.This low mileage SUV has just 24,533 kms. It's satin steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Select. This Encore GX Select comes with a bigger motor, all wheel drive, leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start so you can ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include a hands free liftgate, leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hands Free Liftgate, Synthetic Leather, Chrome Exterior Accent, Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Leather Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bolton GM
2021 Buick Encore GX Select - Low Mileage 24,533 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Acadia Denali - Cooled Seats - Navigation 96,112 KM $36,595 + tax & lic
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve LOADED NAVIGATOR RESERVE! 88,001 KM $61,555 + tax & lic
Email Bolton GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2021 Buick Encore GX