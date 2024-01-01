Menu
T-350 RWD 138 9500 GVWR SRW, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

2021 Ford Transit

118,188 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit

Chassis Cab T-350 V6 3.5L 138'' Zanotti Refrigerator & Coldtainer AUX Switches

2021 Ford Transit

Chassis Cab T-350 V6 3.5L 138'' Zanotti Refrigerator & Coldtainer AUX Switches

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,188KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 118,188 KM

Vehicle Description

T-350 RWD 138" 9500 GVWR SRW, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPD AUTOMATIC W/OD & SELECTSHIFT -inc: auxiliary transmission oil cooler (STD)
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 (FFV) -inc: port injection and E-85 Flex-Fuel Capable capability Auto Start-Stop Switch Delete Deletes button on dash which disables auto start-stop technology Deletes auto stop-start technology disable button on dash however ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

2021 Ford Transit