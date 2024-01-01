$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Transit
Chassis Cab T-350 V6 3.5L 138'' Zanotti Refrigerator & Coldtainer AUX Switches
2021 Ford Transit
Chassis Cab T-350 V6 3.5L 138'' Zanotti Refrigerator & Coldtainer AUX Switches
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,188KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 118,188 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
T-350 RWD 138" 9500 GVWR SRW, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Vinyl Seats
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPD AUTOMATIC W/OD & SELECTSHIFT -inc: auxiliary transmission oil cooler (STD)
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 (FFV) -inc: port injection and E-85 Flex-Fuel Capable capability Auto Start-Stop Switch Delete Deletes button on dash which disables auto start-stop technology Deletes auto stop-start technology disable button on dash however ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 167,853 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Murano SV AWD Pano Roof Heated Seats 360 Cam CarPlay Remote Start 17,367 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
2023 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive Coupe M Sport Pro Pkg Sunroof Digital Dash Nav 29,925 KM $46,994 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-855-791-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
1-855-791-2356
2021 Ford Transit