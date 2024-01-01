$52,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 Premium Package CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 Premium Package CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,873KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTP9EEL1MG343504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2135P
- Mileage 90,873 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED AT4 PREMIUM!!!
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX
Trade-in, One Owner, Certified!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 90,873 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4 Premium Package. Upgrading to this Sierra 1500 AT4 with Premium Package is a great choice as it comes even more loaded with front and rear park assist, leather heated and cooled seats, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start, an off-road suspension package, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include Bose premium audio, a heated-leather wrapped steering wheel, lane change alert, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, remote keyless entry with push button start, HD rear vision camera, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 877-335-7544.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $392.09 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bolton GM
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
$52,895
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2021 GMC Sierra 1500