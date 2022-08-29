2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Bed Liner

Wheel Locks

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

Cross-Traffic Alert

Driver Restriction Features

Requires Subscription

ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.)

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmissi...