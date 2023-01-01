Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>PREFERRED AWD! CARPLAY! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING! ALLOY RIMS! BACK UP CAMERA! BLIND SPOT! </span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This CLEAN 2021 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives GREAT! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>.  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto; color: #3a3a3a;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=font-weight: bold;>This vehicle will be sold SAFETY CERTIFIED at no additional charge!!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span></span></p>

2021 Hyundai KONA

37,088 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

  1. 1700946835
  2. 1700946835
  3. 1700946835
  4. 1700946835
  5. 1700946835
  6. 1700946831
  7. 1700946830
  8. 1700946832
  9. 1700946835
  10. 1700946834
  11. 1700946833
  12. 1700946833
  13. 1700946831
  14. 1700946833
  15. 1700946832
  16. 1700946835
  17. 1700946835
  18. 1700946833
  19. 1700946835
  20. 1700946830
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,088KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K2CAA3MU711830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,088 KM

Vehicle Description

PREFERRED AWD! CARPLAY! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING! ALLOY RIMS! BACK UP CAMERA! BLIND SPOT! This CLEAN 2021 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives GREAT! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.   

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

This vehicle will be sold SAFETY CERTIFIED at no additional charge!!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2012 Subaru Forester X Touring / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2012 Subaru Forester X Touring / CLEAN CARFAX 209,109 KM $5,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD ECOBOOST / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD ECOBOOST / CLEAN CARFAX 51,300 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla HYBRID / PREMIUM PACKAGE / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla HYBRID / PREMIUM PACKAGE / CLEAN CARFAX 14,021 KM $34,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai KONA