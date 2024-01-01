Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2021 Jeep Compass

88,115 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

12044947

2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,115KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,115 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Laser Blue Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver
TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF
Requires Subscription
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

2021 Jeep Compass