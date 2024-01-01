$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,115KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,115 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Laser Blue Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver
TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF
Requires Subscription
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
