$38,998+ tax & licensing
$38,998
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
$38,998
+ taxes & licensing
14,995KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: U5994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # U5994
- Mileage 14,995 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Limited 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Jazz Blue Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
TIRES: 225/55R18 BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/GREY POCKETS (STD)
TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF
Requires Subscription
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GG LIMITED -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Premium Alpine Speaker System Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
