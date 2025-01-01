Menu
Account
Sign In
Rubicon 4x4, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2021 Jeep Gladiator

8,944 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle
12387408

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

  1. 12387408
  2. 12387408
  3. 12387408
  4. 12387408
  5. 12387408
  6. 12387408
  7. 12387408
  8. 12387408
  9. 12387408
  10. 12387408
  11. 12387408
  12. 12387408
  13. 12387408
  14. 12387408
  15. 12387408
  16. 12387408
  17. 12387408
  18. 12387408
  19. 12387408
  20. 12387408
  21. 12387408
  22. 12387408
  23. 12387408
  24. 12387408
  25. 12387408
  26. 12387408
  27. 12387408
  28. 12387408
  29. 12387408
  30. 12387408
  31. 12387408
  32. 12387408
  33. 12387408
  34. 12387408
  35. 12387408
  36. 12387408
  37. 12387408
  38. 12387408
  39. 12387408
  40. 12387408
  41. 12387408
  42. 12387408
  43. 12387408
  44. 12387408
  45. 12387408
  46. 12387408
  47. 12387408
  48. 12387408
  49. 12387408
  50. 12387408
  51. 12387408
  52. 12387408
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,944KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # ml589283
  • Mileage 8,944 KM

Vehicle Description

Rubicon 4x4, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
Steel Front Bumper
AUXILIARY SWITCH GROUP -inc: 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery 240-Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
CARGO MANAGEMENT GROUP W/TRAIL RAIL -inc: Exterior 115-Volt Aux Power Outlet Lockable Rear Underseat Storage 240-Amp Alternator
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
FORWARD-FACING OFF-ROAD TRAILCAM
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" GRANITE CRYSTAL POLISHED ALUM (STD)
TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW ALL-TERRAIN (STD)
MOPAR Interior Assist Handles
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian...
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel
REDICAL INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZELS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
BLACK 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window
GVWR: 2834 KG (6250 LBS) (STD)
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition for sale in Bolton, ON
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 59,530 KM $32,588 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 6 Seater Pano Sunroof 10.1
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 6 Seater Pano Sunroof 10.1" Display 47,186 KM $55,503 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Bolton, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 81,865 KM $35,406 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Gladiator