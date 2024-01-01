$40,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
2021 RAM 1500
Sport - Heated Seats - Remote Start
2021 RAM 1500
Sport - Heated Seats - Remote Start
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,183KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT0MN634316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 316778A
- Mileage 110,183 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2021 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 110,183 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This Ram 1500 Sport comes very well equipped with performance styling, unique aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats, Uconnect 4 with a larger touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a useful rear view camera. This sleek pickup truck also comes with body-colored bumpers with rear step, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, HD suspension, towing equipment, a Parkview rear camera, front fog lights and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFVT0MN634316.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Email Bolton GM
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2021 RAM 1500