$29,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS / CLEAN CARFAX
2021 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS / CLEAN CARFAX
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
116,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YJ3E1EA4MF838660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,750 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Auto Show
2007 BMW 3 Series 323I / CLEAN CARFAX 175,259 KM $5,888 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus 4x4 Double Cab 5.7L 152,801 KM $36,888 + tax & lic
2015 Porsche Macan S AWD / TURBO BRAKES 104,356 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
Email The Auto Show
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Call Dealer
416-266-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
The Auto Show
416-266-4111
2021 Tesla Model 3