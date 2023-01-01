2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
This Volkswagen Jetta Execline ,has a strong Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17 Tornado Alloy, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: start/stop system w/regenerative braking. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Non Rental Car This Volkswagen Jetta Features the Following Options Power Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Cooled Front Seat(s), Cross-Traffic Alert, Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Multi-Zone A/C, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Satellite Radio, Seat Memory, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monitor, Heated & Actively Ventilated Fr Comfort Spt Seats -inc: 8-way power drivers seat w/power lumbar support and position memory and 4-way manual front passenger seats, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Radio: MIB3 Discover Media w/8 Touchscreen Nav -inc: AM/FM/HD Radio and WMA/MP3/FLAC player w/USB-C input, voice control, App-Connect smartphone integration (w/Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink) via USB, Wireless App Connect smartphone integration (for compatible devices) w/multi-phone pairing capability, capability for in-vehicle 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (cellular data plan required; includes limited trial), capability for VW Car-Net services (capabilities for certain services vary; requires enrollment or subscription), Beats Audio premium sound system w/subwoofer, wireless inductive charger (for compatible devices) in center console, Bluetooth connectivity (for compatible devices) and SiriusXM w/360L w/3-month All Access trial; 360L services require acceptance of Car-Net terms, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking), Collision Mitigation-Front, Collision Mitigation-Rear, Active Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot, Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) Lane Departure Warning, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Back-Up Camera The CARFAX report indicates over $3,000 in damages. Drive Happy with CarHub *** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games *** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service *** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles *** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites Transparency Statement Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. Please note that NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

37,209 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Execline Sunroof Navi Blind Spot Heat & Vented Frt Seats 17"Alloy

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,209KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,209 KM

This Volkswagen Jetta Execline ,has a strong Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17" Tornado Alloy, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: start/stop system w/regenerative braking. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.

Non Rental Car

This Volkswagen Jetta Features the Following Options
Power Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Cooled Front Seat(s), Cross-Traffic Alert, Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Multi-Zone A/C, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Satellite Radio, Seat Memory, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monitor, Heated & Actively Ventilated Fr Comfort Spt Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar support and position memory and 4-way manual front passenger seats, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Radio: MIB3 Discover Media w/8" Touchscreen Nav -inc: AM/FM/HD Radio and WMA/MP3/FLAC player w/USB-C input, voice control, App-Connect smartphone integration (w/Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink) via USB, Wireless App Connect smartphone integration (for compatible devices) w/multi-phone pairing capability, capability for in-vehicle 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (cellular data plan required; includes limited trial), capability for VW Car-Net services (capabilities for certain services vary; requires enrollment or subscription), Beats Audio premium sound system w/subwoofer, wireless inductive charger (for compatible devices) in center console, Bluetooth connectivity (for compatible devices) and SiriusXM w/360L w/3-month All Access trial; 360L services require acceptance of Car-Net terms, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking), Collision Mitigation-Front, Collision Mitigation-Rear, Active Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot, Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) Lane Departure Warning, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Back-Up Camera

The CARFAX report indicates over $3,000 in damages.


Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service

*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles *** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites

Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. Please note that NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Volkswagen Jetta