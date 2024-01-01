Menu
Trustworthy and worry-free, this 2021 Volvo XC90 AWD Inscription 7 Seater comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Side Impact Beams, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Non-Daily Rental. Clean CARFAX! Let the Volvo XC90 AWD Inscription 7 Seater Put Your Familys Safety First Lane Keeping Aid/Run-off Road Mitigation Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Aid/Run-off Road Mitigation Lane Departure Warning, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Evasion Assist, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, , Driver Monitoring-Alert, Driver Knee Airbag, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Collision Mitigation-Rear, Collision Mitigation-Front, City Safety, Care Key, Back-Up Camera, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control. 21Alloy Rims Loaded with Additional Options Power Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation. Heated & Ventilated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, cushion extension, 4-way lumbar support and power side support, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound -inc: 2 USB connections (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), Bluetooth connection, Navigation w/Road Sign Information and wireless smartphone charger, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Wheels: 21 Black Diamond-Cut Alloy, Drive Happy with CarHub *** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games *** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service *** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/ *** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites Transparency Statement Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax.

2021 Volvo XC90

85,068 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90

Inscription AWD 7 Seater Pano Sunroof Navi Vented Front Seats 21"Rims

2021 Volvo XC90

Inscription AWD 7 Seater Pano Sunroof Navi Vented Front Seats 21"Rims

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,068KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 85,068 KM

Trustworthy and worry-free, this 2021 Volvo XC90 AWD Inscription 7 Seater comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Side Impact Beams, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Non-Daily Rental.
Clean CARFAX!


Let the Volvo XC90 AWD Inscription 7 Seater Put Your Family's Safety First
Lane Keeping Aid/Run-off Road Mitigation Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Aid/Run-off Road Mitigation Lane Departure Warning, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Evasion Assist, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, , Driver Monitoring-Alert, Driver Knee Airbag, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Collision Mitigation-Rear, Collision Mitigation-Front, City Safety, Care Key, Back-Up Camera, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control. 21"Alloy Rims



Loaded with Additional Options
Power Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation. Heated & Ventilated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, cushion extension, 4-way lumbar support and power side support, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound -inc: 2 USB connections (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), Bluetooth connection, Navigation w/Road Sign Information and wireless smartphone charger, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Wheels: 21" Black Diamond-Cut Alloy,





Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service

*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/

*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Turbo/Supercharged
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Used 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Rear DVD Safety Grp 360 Cam Harman Kardon Sound for sale in Bolton, ON
2023 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Rear DVD Safety Grp 360 Cam Harman Kardon Sound 16,431 KM $53,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Gladiator Overland Heated Premium Leather Seats Tow Grp 8.4'' Nav for sale in Bolton, ON
2023 Jeep Gladiator Overland Heated Premium Leather Seats Tow Grp 8.4'' Nav 15,429 KM $49,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Charger GT AWD Active Cruise & Assists Heated Seats 8.4'' Nav for sale in Bolton, ON
2023 Dodge Charger GT AWD Active Cruise & Assists Heated Seats 8.4'' Nav 4,996 KM $49,899 + tax & lic

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

2021 Volvo XC90