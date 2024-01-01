$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90
Inscription AWD 7 Seater Pano Sunroof Navi Vented Front Seats 21"Rims
2021 Volvo XC90
Inscription AWD 7 Seater Pano Sunroof Navi Vented Front Seats 21"Rims
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 85,068 KM
Vehicle Description
Trustworthy and worry-free, this 2021 Volvo XC90 AWD Inscription 7 Seater comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Side Impact Beams, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Non-Daily Rental.
Clean CARFAX!
Let the Volvo XC90 AWD Inscription 7 Seater Put Your Family's Safety First
Lane Keeping Aid/Run-off Road Mitigation Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Aid/Run-off Road Mitigation Lane Departure Warning, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Evasion Assist, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, , Driver Monitoring-Alert, Driver Knee Airbag, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Collision Mitigation-Rear, Collision Mitigation-Front, City Safety, Care Key, Back-Up Camera, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control. 21"Alloy Rims
Loaded with Additional Options
Power Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation. Heated & Ventilated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, cushion extension, 4-way lumbar support and power side support, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound -inc: 2 USB connections (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), Bluetooth connection, Navigation w/Road Sign Information and wireless smartphone charger, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Wheels: 21" Black Diamond-Cut Alloy,
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service
*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/
*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-855-791-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-791-2356