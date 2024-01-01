$119,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Cadillac Escalade
Sport Platinum CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
2022 Cadillac Escalade
Sport Platinum CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$119,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,801KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GYS4GKL9NR277532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,801 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*HAS THEFT-PREVENTION IMMOBALIZER INSTALLED*
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
LOADED PLATINUM SPORT
ONYX PACKAGE+
REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
SUPERCRUISE
6.2L GAS
MUST SEE!!!
Low Mileage, Rear Entertainment
Our sales staff will help you find that luxury, pre-enjoyed vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This redesigned Cadillac Escalade is the epitome of luxury. This 2022 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Bold styling has the power to captivate those around you, while you enjoy a powerful yet nimble driving experience every time you sit behind the wheel. A healthy dose of comfort is evident throughout this luxurious SUV with the industry's first curved OLED display has twice the pixel density of a 4K TV. Despite its size, the Cadillac Escalade maintains a perfect balance of luxury, capability and grace. This low mileage SUV has just 26,801 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escalade's trim level is Sport Platinum. This top of the line Escalade Sport Platinum gives you a massive panoramic sunroof, air ride suspension, a stunning 16.9 inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, signature IntelliBeam LED headlights, gloss black exterior trim accents, trailering blind spot detection, premium leather seats and 12 spoke dark aluminum wheels! Additional features include heads up display, soft close doors, heated and cooled massaging seats, remote start, a heated power steering wheel, tri-zone climate control, a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, a 36 speaker AKG premium audio system with rear entertainment, an augmented reality display, wireless device charging, interior ambient lighting, 360 degree parking camera with a digital rearview mirror, and automatic active brake assist, power assist steps plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Entertainment, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Massage Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $914.44 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton Cadillac is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
o~o
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
LOADED PLATINUM SPORT
ONYX PACKAGE+
REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
SUPERCRUISE
6.2L GAS
MUST SEE!!!
Low Mileage, Rear Entertainment
Our sales staff will help you find that luxury, pre-enjoyed vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This redesigned Cadillac Escalade is the epitome of luxury. This 2022 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Bold styling has the power to captivate those around you, while you enjoy a powerful yet nimble driving experience every time you sit behind the wheel. A healthy dose of comfort is evident throughout this luxurious SUV with the industry's first curved OLED display has twice the pixel density of a 4K TV. Despite its size, the Cadillac Escalade maintains a perfect balance of luxury, capability and grace. This low mileage SUV has just 26,801 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escalade's trim level is Sport Platinum. This top of the line Escalade Sport Platinum gives you a massive panoramic sunroof, air ride suspension, a stunning 16.9 inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, signature IntelliBeam LED headlights, gloss black exterior trim accents, trailering blind spot detection, premium leather seats and 12 spoke dark aluminum wheels! Additional features include heads up display, soft close doors, heated and cooled massaging seats, remote start, a heated power steering wheel, tri-zone climate control, a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, a 36 speaker AKG premium audio system with rear entertainment, an augmented reality display, wireless device charging, interior ambient lighting, 360 degree parking camera with a digital rearview mirror, and automatic active brake assist, power assist steps plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Entertainment, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Massage Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
- This is a Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle.
- Minimum 6 month / 10000 km Limited Warranty
- 12 month / 20,000km Cadillac Premium Care Maintenance
- 150+ Point inspection and Reconditioning
- 24 Hour Roadside Assistance
- 30 Day or 2500 KM Exchange Privilege
- Get up to 3 months of the OnStar Safety & Security Plan (If properly equipped)
* 2.99% available on some models, see your dealer for details.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $914.44 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton Cadillac is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bolton GM
2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring BEAUTIFUL ACCORD HYBRID! 38,911 KM $42,455 + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99% 26,801 KM $119,888 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99% 68,711 KM $52,888 + tax & lic
Email Bolton GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$119,888
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2022 Cadillac Escalade