$51,898+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,898
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2022 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury - Leather Seats - $383 B/W
Location
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
9,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9389593
- Stock #: 132378A
- VIN: 1GYKNDRSXNZ152368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,965 KM
Vehicle Description
Our sales staff will help you find that luxury, pre-enjoyed vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
Cadillac's latest crossover is as easy on the road as it is on the eyes, providing a quiet ride that strikes a good balance between road handling and overall comfort. This 2022 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Styled to turn heads, this Cadillac XT5 makes a statement with every arrival, while it's sharp lines and sweeping curves meet the jewel-like lighting elements for a style that's truly stunning! It comes with a generous amount of cargo room and is filled with advanced safety features plus next level technology. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This low mileage SUV has just 9,965 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT5's trim level is Premium Luxury. Stepping up to this Premium Luxury XT5 is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with unique aluminum wheels, an Ultraview power sunroof, power leather seats with memory package, signature LED headlights with highbeam assist, dual zone climate control, and bright trim providing dazzling detail. The large 8 inch touchscreen features voice recognition technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, SiriusXM, and Bose Premium Audio makes sure you never miss a beat. Interior luxury and convenience features include a foot activated power rear liftgate, adaptive remote start, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Bose Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $382.01 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton Cadillac is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
