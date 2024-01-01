$48,955+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
2022 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$48,955
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,862KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKPDRS0NZ132219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2122P
- Mileage 29,862 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
LOADED PREMIUM LUXURY
ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX
IMMACULATE! MUST SEE!
Low Mileage!
Our sales staff will help you find that luxury, pre-enjoyed vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This Cadillac XT6 sports a unique exterior and interior design that looks appropriately upscale. This 2022 Cadillac XT6 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Providing next-level capability, this Cadillac XT6 offers a sophisticated driving experience thanks to its advanced all-wheel-drive powertrain and safety features. The XT6 also features 3 rows of folding seats that allows you to haul your family around town or on long road trips in ultimate refinement and comfort. It also comes with first class premium materials enhancing your driving experience even further.This low mileage SUV has just 29,862 kms. It's infrared tintcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT6's trim level is Premium Luxury. Stepping up to this Premium Luxury XT6 is a great choice as it comes with leather cooled seats, a massive UltraView sunroof, exclusive interior accents and unique exterior trim, IntelliBeam LED headlights with highbeam assist, wireless device charging, adaptive remote start, proximity keyless entry and power folding 3rd row seats. Additional features include exclusive aluminum wheels, an 8 inch touch screen that's paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4G WiFi hotspot, Bose premium audio with voice recognition and SiriusXM. This XT6 also comes with a hands-free power rear liftgate, tri-zone climate control, intelligent brake assist with automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $373.40 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton Cadillac is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Cadillac XT6