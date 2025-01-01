2022 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
Account
Sign In
No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options! <br/> <br/> <br/> Call (905) 791-3300 <br/> <br/> <br/> - Grey fabric interior, <br/> - AWD, <br/> - Adaptive Cruise Control, <br/> - Lane Assist, <br/> - Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, <br/> - Parking Assist, <br/> - Pre Collision Warning System, <br/> - Driver Assist, <br/> - Alloys, <br/> - Back up Camera, <br/> - Air Conditioning, <br/> - Front Heated seats, <br/> - Heated Steering, <br/> - Push to Start, <br/> - Bluetooth, <br/> - In Car Internet, <br/> - Sirius XM, <br/> - Apple Carplay / Android Auto, <br/> - AM/FM Radio, <br/> - Remote Start, <br/> - Power Windows/Locks, <br/> - Keyless Entry, <br/> <br/> <br/> and many more <br/> <br/> <br/> BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! <br/> All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas. <br/> We Accept Trade ins at top $ value. <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify. <br/> Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! <br/> <br/> Apply Now!! <br/> https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/ <br/> ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. <br/> Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors <br/>

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

71,966 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LS | No Accidents | Low km

Watch This Vehicle
12516079

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LS | No Accidents | Low km

Location

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

905-791-3300

  1. 12516079
  2. 12516079
  3. 12516079
  4. 12516079
  5. 12516079
  6. 12516079
  7. 12516079
  8. 12516079
  9. 12516079
  10. 12516079
  11. 12516079
  12. 12516079
  13. 12516079
  14. 12516079
  15. 12516079
  16. 12516079
  17. 12516079
  18. 12516079
  19. 12516079
  20. 12516079
  21. 12516079
  22. 12516079
  23. 12516079
  24. 12516079
  25. 12516079
  26. 12516079
  27. 12516079
  28. 12516079
  29. 12516079
  30. 12516079
  31. 12516079
  32. 12516079
  33. 12516079
  34. 12516079
  35. 12516079
  36. 12516079
  37. 12516079
  38. 12516079
  39. 12516079
  40. 12516079
  41. 12516079
  42. 12516079
  43. 12516079
  44. 12516079
  45. 12516079
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,966KM
VIN 2GNAXSEV9N6110101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 71,966 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!


Call (905) 791-3300


- Grey fabric interior,
- AWD,
- Adaptive Cruise Control,
- Lane Assist,
- Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,
- Parking Assist,
- Pre Collision Warning System,
- Driver Assist,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera,
- Air Conditioning,
- Front Heated seats,
- Heated Steering,
- Push to Start,
- Bluetooth,
- In Car Internet,
- Sirius XM,
- Apple Carplay / Android Auto,
- AM/FM Radio,
- Remote Start,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,


and many more


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

Apply Now!!
https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From BR Motors

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT | No Accidents | V8 for sale in Bolton, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT | No Accidents | V8 136,695 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota RAV4 Base | No Accidents | AWD for sale in Bolton, ON
2008 Toyota RAV4 Base | No Accidents | AWD 129,362 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo | No Accidents | AWD for sale in Bolton, ON
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo | No Accidents | AWD 119,996 KM $20,400 + tax & lic

Email BR Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BR Motors

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-791-XXXX

(click to show)

905-791-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2022 Chevrolet Equinox