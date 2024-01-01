$52,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$52,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,711KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCUDEET1NZ525805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2121P
- Mileage 68,711 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver, Tow Hitch, Touchscreen, IntelliBeam, Power Seat, Climate Control
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right the first time. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 68,711 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. This 1500 RST comes with Silverardo's legendary capability and was made to be a stylish daily pickup truck that has the perfect amount of essential equipment. This incredible truck comes loaded with blacked out exterior accents, body colored bumpers, Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional features include LED front fog lights, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate, unique aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam headlights, dual-zone climate control, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, a trailer hitch and a HD rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right the first time. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 68,711 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. This 1500 RST comes with Silverardo's legendary capability and was made to be a stylish daily pickup truck that has the perfect amount of essential equipment. This incredible truck comes loaded with blacked out exterior accents, body colored bumpers, Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional features include LED front fog lights, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate, unique aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam headlights, dual-zone climate control, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, a trailer hitch and a HD rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bolton GM
2022 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99% 29,862 KM $48,955 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Premium Package CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99% 90,873 KM $52,895 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass Limited LOADED COMPASS! 110,965 KM $21,895 + tax & lic
Email Bolton GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$52,888
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500