$42,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
ZR2 - Leather Seats
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
ZR2 - Leather Seats
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$42,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
153,678KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDHEL8NG667313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,678 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 153,678 km. It's Glacier Blue Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is ZR2. Making sure your off-road game is on point, this adventure-ready Silverado 1500 ZR2 is ready to power through any extreme terrain you put in front of it. This menacing pickup truck comes loaded with Multimatic DSSV dampers and a highly capable off-road suspension, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, unique off-road aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, and a high cut bumper to improve your approach angle. It also comes with Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that features a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and SiriusXM, blind spot detection with trailer alert, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam LED headlights and fog lights, an HD surround vision camera and hill descent control plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 153,678 km. It's Glacier Blue Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is ZR2. Making sure your off-road game is on point, this adventure-ready Silverado 1500 ZR2 is ready to power through any extreme terrain you put in front of it. This menacing pickup truck comes loaded with Multimatic DSSV dampers and a highly capable off-road suspension, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, unique off-road aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, and a high cut bumper to improve your approach angle. It also comes with Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that features a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and SiriusXM, blind spot detection with trailer alert, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam LED headlights and fog lights, an HD surround vision camera and hill descent control plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Bolton GM
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Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
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905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
$42,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500