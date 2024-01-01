Menu
Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!

Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

From a daily commute to a weekend getaway, this 2022 Traverse has you covered. This 2022 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

This 2022 Traverse was designed to do more than keep up with your family, it was made to help your family reach their potential. With a huge and versatile cabin, you can rest assured that theres always a way for the next journey. Style, luxury, and technology come together to make every trip safer, cooler, and way more fun. Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. For a family adventure vehicle thats just as ready as you, check out the 2022 Traverse.This SUV has 79,896 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Traverses trim level is RS. Stepping up to this Traverse RS brings you unique style by featuring stylish dark aluminum wheels and black exterior trim accents, a Bose premium audio system, adaptive cruise control, enhanced automatic emergency braking, blind zone alert, a power rear liftgate, LED lighting with IntelliBeam technology, remote start with remote keyless entry, power front seats and a massive dual pane sunroof! Stay safe and connected with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 with a larger 8 inch touchscreen featuring navigation and voice command, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Teen Driver technology and is Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Apple Carplay.

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

79,896 KM

Details Description Features

$41,588

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Traverse

RS - Navigation - Leather Seats

12052132

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

RS - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

$41,588

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVJKW6NJ173450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SJ144538A
  • Mileage 79,896 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!

Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

From a daily commute to a weekend getaway, this 2022 Traverse has you covered. This 2022 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

This 2022 Traverse was designed to do more than keep up with your family, it was made to help your family reach their potential. With a huge and versatile cabin, you can rest assured that there's always a way for the next journey. Style, luxury, and technology come together to make every trip safer, cooler, and way more fun. Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. For a family adventure vehicle that's just as ready as you, check out the 2022 Traverse.This SUV has 79,896 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Traverse's trim level is RS. Stepping up to this Traverse RS brings you unique style by featuring stylish dark aluminum wheels and black exterior trim accents, a Bose premium audio system, adaptive cruise control, enhanced automatic emergency braking, blind zone alert, a power rear liftgate, LED lighting with IntelliBeam technology, remote start with remote keyless entry, power front seats and a massive dual pane sunroof! Stay safe and connected with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 with a larger 8 inch touchscreen featuring navigation and voice command, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Teen Driver technology and is Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en



Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Bolton GM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
$41,588

+ taxes & licensing

Bolton GM

905-857-3677

2022 Chevrolet Traverse