$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4 Active Assists Heated Seats R-Start Navi
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4 Active Assists Heated Seats R-Start Navi
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,901 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 is ready for adventure! It delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Transmission: 8-Speed AUTOMATIC, Engine: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology, Wheels: 17'' Grey-Painted Aluminum -inc: High gloss. Clean CARFAX! Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Not a former rental.
This Ford Bronco Sport Features the Following Options
Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Keeping System Pre Collision System Navigation Heated Seats Remote Start 4x4 w/ GOAT Drive Modes
Blind Spot Detection & Cross Traffic Alert, Speed Sign Recognition, Driver Alert, Backup Camera w/ Sensors & Assist Lines, Tow Hitch Receiver, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, WiFi Capable, FordPass Connect Capable, Roof Rack Rails, A/C, Electronic Parking Brake w/ Hold, Power Windows & Mirrors, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Power Windows & Mirrors, Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Unique Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: easy to clean cloth, 8-way power driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar) and 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft w/manual recline) seats, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. Modes ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.
Don't miss out on this one!
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service.
*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.northyorkchrysler.ca/exchange-program/
*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-855-791-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-791-2356