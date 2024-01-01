Menu
This 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 is ready for adventure! It delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Transmission: 8-Speed AUTOMATIC, Engine: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology, Wheels: 17 Grey-Painted Aluminum -inc: High gloss. Clean CARFAX! Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Not a former rental. This Ford Bronco Sport Features the Following Options Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Keeping System Pre Collision System Navigation Heated Seats Remote Start 4x4 w/ GOAT Drive Modes Blind Spot Detection & Cross Traffic Alert, Speed Sign Recognition, Driver Alert, Backup Camera w/ Sensors & Assist Lines, Tow Hitch Receiver, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, WiFi Capable, FordPass Connect Capable, Roof Rack Rails, A/C, Electronic Parking Brake w/ Hold, Power Windows & Mirrors, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Power Windows & Mirrors, Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Unique Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: easy to clean cloth, 8-way power driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar) and 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft w/manual recline) seats, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. Modes ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Dont miss out on this one!

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

50,901 KM

Details Description Features

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4 Active Assists Heated Seats R-Start Navi

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4 Active Assists Heated Seats R-Start Navi

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

Used
50,901KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,901 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 is ready for adventure! It delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Transmission: 8-Speed AUTOMATIC, Engine: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology, Wheels: 17'' Grey-Painted Aluminum -inc: High gloss. Clean CARFAX! Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Not a former rental.



This Ford Bronco Sport Features the Following Options


Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Keeping System Pre Collision System Navigation Heated Seats Remote Start 4x4 w/ GOAT Drive Modes


Blind Spot Detection & Cross Traffic Alert, Speed Sign Recognition, Driver Alert, Backup Camera w/ Sensors & Assist Lines, Tow Hitch Receiver, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, WiFi Capable, FordPass Connect Capable, Roof Rack Rails, A/C, Electronic Parking Brake w/ Hold, Power Windows & Mirrors, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Power Windows & Mirrors, Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Unique Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: easy to clean cloth, 8-way power driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar) and 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft w/manual recline) seats, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. Modes ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.



Don't miss out on this one!



Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service.

*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.northyorkchrysler.ca/exchange-program/

*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Ford Bronco Sport