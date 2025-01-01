Menu
2022 Ford Explorer

88,751 KM

$36,595

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer

XLT MUST SEE!

2022 Ford Explorer

XLT MUST SEE!

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

$36,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,751KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DH0NGB25303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, SiriusXM, LED Lights, Touchscreen, 4G LTE


Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

This 2022 Explorer is ready to change the game. This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 88,751 kms. It's agate black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This well equipped Ford Explorer XLT comes with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, voice activated dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with a reverse sensing system, power liftgate and Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking, a proximity key and a remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8DH0NGB25303.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Bolton GM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677

