$50,954+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Canyon
Denali - Cooled Seats - Navigation - $427 B/W
2022 GMC Canyon
Denali - Cooled Seats - Navigation - $427 B/W
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$50,954
+ taxes & licensing
22,301KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6EEN1N1168679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1993PAA
- Mileage 22,301 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Navigation, Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
Exceptionally stable and very capable of hauling the trickiest of loads, this GMC Canyon is the perfect multi-purpose everyday truck. This 2022 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMC's attitude and dedication to precision.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 22,301 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Canyon Denali is an excellent choice as it comes with all of the luxurious extra features and technology like ventilated leather seats, a Bose premium sound system, under-rail LED cargo box lighting, a remote vehicle starter, power front seats, a leather- wrapped steering wheel, a spray-on bedliner, 5 inch rectangular assist steps and wireless charging. It also includes an EZ lift and lower tailgate, front fog lamps, available 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access and remote keyless entry, exclusive aluminum wheels, signature LED lamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, park assist, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, StabiliTrak with trailer sway control, a CornerStep rear bumper and an HD rear view camera with trailering assist guidelines plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $426.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
$50,954
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2022 GMC Canyon