$79,455+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Yukon XL
Denali CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
2022 GMC Yukon XL
Denali CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$79,455
+ taxes & licensing
96,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2JKLXNR198867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,112 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99%
One Owner, Non-smoker, Certified!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
Whether you're carrying passengers, hauling cargo, or all of the above, this GMC Yukon XL is highly capable and up to the task. This 2022 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 96,112 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's onyx black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Yukon XL's trim level is Denali. This Premium Yukon Denali comes with an ultra premium design, featuring a massive 15 inch heads up display, cooled leather seats, an impressive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an exclusive interior dash design, chrome exterior accents, a unique front grille and LED headlights. This distinctive SUV also includes a leather steering wheel, power liftgate, a Bose Surround audio system, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a remote engine start, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Technology, front and rear pedestrian alert, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, automatic emergency braking, trailering equipment, wireless charging and plenty of cargo room!
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 877-335-7544.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $588.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bolton GM
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
$79,455
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2022 GMC Yukon XL