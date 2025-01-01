Menu
No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options! <br/> <br/> <br/> Call (905) 791-3300<br/> <br/> - Black Fabric interior, <br/> - Bose Audio, <br/> - Cruise Control, <br/> - Lane Assist, <br/> - Steering Assist, <br/> - Sports Paddle Gear Shifters, <br/> - Blind Spot Assist, <br/> - Parking Assist, <br/> - Driver Assist, <br/> - Sun Roof, <br/> - Alloys, <br/> - Back up Camera, <br/> - Dual zone Air Conditioning, <br/> - Front Heated seats, <br/> - Heated Steering, <br/> - Push to Start, <br/> - Bluetooth, <br/> - Sirius XM, <br/> - Apple / Android Car play, <br/> - Remote Start, <br/> - Power Windows/Locks, <br/> - Keyless Entry, <br/> <br/> <br/> and many more <br/> <br/> <br/> BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! <br/> Pricing excludes HST and License ($59) plates charges, OMVIC Fee. Optional Fuel Surcharge up to $149 <br/> We Accept Trade ins at top $ value. <br/> <br/> <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. <br/> <br/> <br/> As per used vehicle regulations. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295)., this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.

2022 Hyundai Elantra

36,610 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

N Line | No Reported accidents | Low Km

12946472

2022 Hyundai Elantra

N Line | No Reported accidents | Low Km

Location

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

905-791-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,610KM
VIN KMHLR4AF7NU268519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 36,610 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!


Call (905) 791-3300

- Black Fabric interior,
- Bose Audio,
- Cruise Control,
- Lane Assist,
- Steering Assist,
- Sports Paddle Gear Shifters,
- Blind Spot Assist,
- Parking Assist,
- Driver Assist,
- Sun Roof,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera,
- Dual zone Air Conditioning,
- Front Heated seats,
- Heated Steering,
- Push to Start,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- Apple / Android Car play,
- Remote Start,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,


and many more


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
Pricing excludes HST and License ($59) plates charges, OMVIC Fee. Optional Fuel Surcharge up to $149
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal.


As per used vehicle regulations. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295)., this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.


Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. M

BR Motors

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2022 Hyundai Elantra