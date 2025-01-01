$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
PREFERRED
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,890KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # U7076
- Mileage 53,890 KM
Vehicle Description
Preferred AWD w/Trend Pkg, 8-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
SAGE GREY
Cruise Control Steering Assist
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz