$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
1-855-791-2356
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Limited
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
32,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10614315
- Stock #: N8603147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour EMBER
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 32,406 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF -inc: Interior Rear-Facing Camera
Front collision mitigation
TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: Rear Load-Leveling Suspension Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 18" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel Automatic Headlamp Leveling System Trailer Hitch Zoom 220-Amp Alternator
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1" DISPLAY -inc: 10.1" Touchscreen Display 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer HD Radio GPS Navigation 506-Watt Amplifier Connected Travel & Traffic Services
Ember Pearl
LUXURY TECH GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Integrated Off-Road Camera Surround View Camera System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Front/Rear Doors & Liftgate w/Passive Entry ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop Wireless ...
FRONT PASSENGER INTERACTIVE DISPLAY -inc: Pur-Wrapped Instrument Panel
WICKER BEIGE/GLOBAL BLACK CAPRI LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW All-Season LRR Gloss Black Roof Rails Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Aluminum Gloss Black Exterior Accents
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3