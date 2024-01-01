$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
Used
50,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON
Suspension
Air Suspension
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BODY-COLOUR BUMPER GROUP -inc: Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Body-Colour Front Bumper
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
MULTI-FUNCTION TAILGATE -inc: Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/INSERTS -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Passive Tuned Mass Damper GPEC 5 Engine Controller Delete Alternator 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Surround View Camera System Head-Up Display Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp Pedestrian Emergency Braking ...
INDIGO/SEA SALT PREMIUM QUILTED LEATHER-FACED SEATS -inc: Rear Ventilated Seats
LIMITED 10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -inc: Multi-Function Tailgate Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp 19-Speaker harman/kardon Prem Sound Jeweled Rotary Shifter Suede Headliner 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Instrument Cluster MOPAR Bright Pedal K...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
