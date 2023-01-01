2022 RAM 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 5 , 7 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10461228

10461228 Stock #: RA1976A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 45,760 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Keyless Start 220-Amp Alternator Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Monotone Paint Clearance Lamps Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Premium Synthetic Seats Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) LED BED LIGHTING DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON-/OFF-ROAD Blind-Spot/Cross-Path TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD) BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Requires Subscription Adaptive Steering System MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER HEAVY-DUTY SNOWPLOW PREP GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 220-Amp Alternator LARAMIE LEVEL B EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Front Ventilated Seats Remote Tailgate Release 17-Speaker harman/kar... BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover ... RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Off-Road Info Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio 12" Touchscreen GPS Navigation SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content All Radio-Equipped Vehicles Connected Travel & Traffic Services All R1 ... Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera SAFETY GROUP B -inc: Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Digital Rearview Mirror Adaptive Steering System Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Lane Keep Assist OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Front Performance-Tuned Shocks Tow Hooks Off-Road Decal Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Hill Descent Control Rear Performance-Tuned Shocks NIGHT EDITION -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper Body-Colour Grille Surround Black ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.