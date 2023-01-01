Menu
2022 RAM 2500

45,760 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

2022 RAM 2500

2022 RAM 2500

Laramie 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4" Box Off Read GRP R-Start

2022 RAM 2500

Laramie 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4" Box Off Read GRP R-Start

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,760KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10461228
  • Stock #: RA1976A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,760 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, This Ram 2500 Laramie 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4" Box Diesel has a strong Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 20" Black Alloy Rims, Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.

Clean CARFAX!

This Ram 2500 Laramie 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4" Box Features the Following Options
Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Leather, Power Front Seats, Remote Start, LED Bed lighting, Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory, Front Ventilated Seats, Remote Tailgate Release, 17-Speaker harman/kardon Premium Sound, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Second-Row Heated Seats, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/8.4" Display, Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors, Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, 220-Amp Alternator, Spray-In Bedliner, LED Bed Lighting, , Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Body-Color Door Handles, Body-Color Front Bumper, Painted Rear Bumper, Body-Color Grille Surround, Black Interior Accents, Black Exterior Mirrors, Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors, Black Exterior Badging, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Grille w/Gloss Black Billets & Accents, Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory, Black Taillamp Bezels, Off-Road Info Pages, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, 12" Touchscreen, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, All Radio-Equipped Vehicles, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, All R1 High Radios, Alexa Built-In, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Digital Rearview Mirror, Adaptive Steering System, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Keep Assist, Tow Hooks, Park Sense Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared,


Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for Service

*** 3 day Return/Exchange program available

*** 36 day warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to local customers residing within 8 km of our CarHub dealerships. $750 fee for all finance/lease deals -- no hidden costs. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Keyless Start
220-Amp Alternator

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
Clearance Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
LED BED LIGHTING
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON-/OFF-ROAD
Blind-Spot/Cross-Path
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
Adaptive Steering System
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
HEAVY-DUTY SNOWPLOW PREP GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 220-Amp Alternator
LARAMIE LEVEL B EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Front Ventilated Seats Remote Tailgate Release 17-Speaker harman/kar...
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Off-Road Info Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio 12" Touchscreen GPS Navigation SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content All Radio-Equipped Vehicles Connected Travel & Traffic Services All R1 ...
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
SAFETY GROUP B -inc: Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Digital Rearview Mirror Adaptive Steering System Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Lane Keep Assist
OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Front Performance-Tuned Shocks Tow Hooks Off-Road Decal Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Hill Descent Control Rear Performance-Tuned Shocks
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper Body-Colour Grille Surround Black ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

