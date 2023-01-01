$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500
Laramie 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4" Box Off Read GRP R-Start
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
- Listing ID: 10461228
- Stock #: RA1976A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,760 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, This Ram 2500 Laramie 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4" Box Diesel has a strong Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 20" Black Alloy Rims, Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Clean CARFAX!
This Ram 2500 Laramie 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4" Box Features the Following Options
Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Leather, Power Front Seats, Remote Start, LED Bed lighting, Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory, Front Ventilated Seats, Remote Tailgate Release, 17-Speaker harman/kardon Premium Sound, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Second-Row Heated Seats, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/8.4" Display, Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors, Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, 220-Amp Alternator, Spray-In Bedliner, LED Bed Lighting, , Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Body-Color Door Handles, Body-Color Front Bumper, Painted Rear Bumper, Body-Color Grille Surround, Black Interior Accents, Black Exterior Mirrors, Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors, Black Exterior Badging, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Grille w/Gloss Black Billets & Accents, Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory, Black Taillamp Bezels, Off-Road Info Pages, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, 12" Touchscreen, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, All Radio-Equipped Vehicles, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, All R1 High Radios, Alexa Built-In, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Digital Rearview Mirror, Adaptive Steering System, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Keep Assist, Tow Hooks, Park Sense Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared,
Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for Service
*** 3 day Return/Exchange program available
*** 36 day warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to local customers residing within 8 km of our CarHub dealerships. $750 fee for all finance/lease deals -- no hidden costs. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
