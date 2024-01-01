Menu
Account
Sign In
Only 22,222kms! This 2022 Subaru Forester Convenience is safe and reliable. It boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17 Split Spoke Aluminum Alloys -inc: Two-tone w/machined finish. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Not a former rental. This Subaru Forester Comes Equipped with These Options Active Cruise Control Pre Collision Braking Lane Departure Warning Heated Front Seats Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Capable Subaru Symmetrical AWD w/ X-Mode Backup Camera w/ Sensors, Dual Zone Climate Control, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, AUX/USB/CD, Subaru StarLink Capable, Roof Rack Rails, Cargo Cover, Hill Descent Assist, Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Vehicle Hold, Power Windows & Mirrors, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, X-mode, hill descent control, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system, lock-up torque converter, shift lock, normal and 7-speed manual mode and paddle shift controls, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Side Impact Beams. Drop in today and have a look! The CARFAX report indicates over $3,000 in damages. Drive Happy with CarHub *** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games *** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service. *** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.northyorkchrysler.ca/exchange-program/ *** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites Transparency Statement Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

2022 Subaru Forester

22,222 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Subaru Forester

Convenience Driver Assists Heated Seats CarPlay / Android

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru Forester

Convenience Driver Assists Heated Seats CarPlay / Android

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

  1. 11470072
  2. 11470072
  3. 11470072
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,222KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 22,222kms! This 2022 Subaru Forester Convenience is safe and reliable. It boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17'' Split Spoke Aluminum Alloys -inc: Two-tone w/machined finish. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Not a former rental.



This Subaru Forester Comes Equipped with These Options


Active Cruise Control Pre Collision Braking Lane Departure Warning Heated Front Seats Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Capable Subaru Symmetrical AWD w/ X-Mode


Backup Camera w/ Sensors, Dual Zone Climate Control, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, AUX/USB/CD, Subaru StarLink Capable, Roof Rack Rails, Cargo Cover, Hill Descent Assist, Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Vehicle Hold, Power Windows & Mirrors, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, X-mode, hill descent control, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system, lock-up torque converter, shift lock, normal and 7-speed manual mode and paddle shift controls, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Side Impact Beams.



Drop in today and have a look!



The CARFAX report indicates over $3,000 in damages.



Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service.

*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.northyorkchrysler.ca/exchange-program/

*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Bolton, ON
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 167,853 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Murano SV AWD Pano Roof Heated Seats 360 Cam CarPlay Remote Start for sale in Bolton, ON
2023 Nissan Murano SV AWD Pano Roof Heated Seats 360 Cam CarPlay Remote Start 17,367 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive Coupe M Sport Pro Pkg Sunroof Digital Dash Nav for sale in Bolton, ON
2023 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive Coupe M Sport Pro Pkg Sunroof Digital Dash Nav 29,925 KM $46,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru Forester