$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Forester
Convenience Driver Assists Heated Seats CarPlay / Android
2022 Subaru Forester
Convenience Driver Assists Heated Seats CarPlay / Android
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,222 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 22,222kms! This 2022 Subaru Forester Convenience is safe and reliable. It boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17'' Split Spoke Aluminum Alloys -inc: Two-tone w/machined finish. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Not a former rental.
This Subaru Forester Comes Equipped with These Options
Active Cruise Control Pre Collision Braking Lane Departure Warning Heated Front Seats Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Capable Subaru Symmetrical AWD w/ X-Mode
Backup Camera w/ Sensors, Dual Zone Climate Control, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, AUX/USB/CD, Subaru StarLink Capable, Roof Rack Rails, Cargo Cover, Hill Descent Assist, Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Vehicle Hold, Power Windows & Mirrors, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, X-mode, hill descent control, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system, lock-up torque converter, shift lock, normal and 7-speed manual mode and paddle shift controls, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Side Impact Beams.
Drop in today and have a look!
The CARFAX report indicates over $3,000 in damages.
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service.
*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.northyorkchrysler.ca/exchange-program/
*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-855-791-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-791-2356