2022 Toyota Camry

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,898

+ tax & licensing
$41,898

+ taxes & licensing

Bolton GM

905-857-3677

2022 Toyota Camry

2022 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XSE - Leather Seats - Sunroof

2022 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XSE - Leather Seats - Sunroof

Location

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

$41,898

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9899249
  • Stock #: 318791A
  • VIN: 4T1K31AK6NU039015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 318791A
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Sunroof, Sport Suspension, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

Full of modern technology and advanced safety features, the Toyota Camry was designed to seduce your senses with bold contour lines and an athletic stance. This 2022 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 49,000 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Camry's trim level is XSE. Stepping up to this sporty and luxurious Camry XSE is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with extra style and tech features such as leather heated front seats with power adjustments, exclusive aluminum wheels, unique exterior design, Audio Plus with a larger 9 inch touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio. It also includes a power sunroof, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, heated steering wheel, power heated mirrors, dual zone climate control, proximity remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of blind spot detection, lane change assist and lane departure warning, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Sport Suspension, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en



Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bolton GM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-XXXX

905-857-3677

1-877-626-5866
