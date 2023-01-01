Menu
Midsize Cars, Performance Auto, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

2022 Volkswagen Golf

1,535 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance

2022 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U6526
  • Mileage 1,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Performance Auto, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

2022 Volkswagen Golf