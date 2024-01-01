Menu
2023 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive Coupe

Experience the uncompromising driving experience of this 2023 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive Coupe! It boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19 V-Spoke Double Tone Alloys. Clean CARFAX! Not a former rental. This BMW 2 Series Comes Equipped with These Options M Sport Package Pro M Aerodynamics Package M Sport Red Brakes M Sport Suspension High Gloss Shadowline Trim Driving Assistant Active Guard Shadowline Lights w/ Adaptive LEDs Sunroof, Heated Power Front Seats w/ Drivers Memory, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Backup Camera w/ Sensors, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Active Blind Spot Detection, Fatigue Alert, Speed Warning, Digital Dashboard, Paddle Shifters, Driving Modes, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate, Interior Lighting w/ Settings, Cruise Control, Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold, Push Button Start w/ Auto Engine Start/Stop, Power Windows & Mirrors w/ Power Fold, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio. The CARFAX report indicates that it was previously registered in the province of Quebec.

2023 BMW 2 Series

29,925 KM

2023 BMW 2 Series

230i xDrive Coupe M Sport Pro Pkg Sunroof Digital Dash Nav

2023 BMW 2 Series

230i xDrive Coupe M Sport Pro Pkg Sunroof Digital Dash Nav

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

Used
29,925KM
  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 29,925 KM

Experience the uncompromising driving experience of this 2023 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive Coupe! It boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19'' V-Spoke Double Tone Alloys. Clean CARFAX! Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Not a former rental. This BMW 2 Series Comes Equipped with These Options M Sport Package Pro M Aerodynamics Package M Sport Red Brakes M Sport Suspension High Gloss Shadowline Trim Driving Assistant Active Guard Shadowline Lights w/ Adaptive LEDs
Sunroof, Heated Power Front Seats w/ Drivers Memory, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Backup Camera w/ Sensors, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Active Blind Spot Detection, Fatigue Alert, Speed Warning, Digital Dashboard, Paddle Shifters, Driving Modes, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate, Interior Lighting w/ Settings, Cruise Control, Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold, Push Button Start w/ Auto Engine Start/Stop, Power Windows & Mirrors w/ Power Fold, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio.



Don't miss out on this one!



The CARFAX report indicates that it was previously registered in the province of Quebec.



Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service.

*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.northyorkchrysler.ca/exchange-program/

*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC W/PADDLE SHIFTERS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

