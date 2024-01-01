$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW 2 Series
230i xDrive Coupe M Sport Pro Pkg Sunroof Digital Dash Nav
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 29,925 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the uncompromising driving experience of this 2023 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive Coupe! It boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19'' V-Spoke Double Tone Alloys. Clean CARFAX! Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Not a former rental. This BMW 2 Series Comes Equipped with These Options M Sport Package Pro M Aerodynamics Package M Sport Red Brakes M Sport Suspension High Gloss Shadowline Trim Driving Assistant Active Guard Shadowline Lights w/ Adaptive LEDs
Sunroof, Heated Power Front Seats w/ Drivers Memory, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Backup Camera w/ Sensors, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Active Blind Spot Detection, Fatigue Alert, Speed Warning, Digital Dashboard, Paddle Shifters, Driving Modes, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate, Interior Lighting w/ Settings, Cruise Control, Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold, Push Button Start w/ Auto Engine Start/Stop, Power Windows & Mirrors w/ Power Fold, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio.
Don't miss out on this one!
The CARFAX report indicates that it was previously registered in the province of Quebec.
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service.
*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.northyorkchrysler.ca/exchange-program/
*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
