2023 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive Nav Sunroof Heated Front Seats Blind Spot 18"Alloy
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,188 KM
Vehicle Description
This BMW 3 Series 330i Xdrive has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Android Auto, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Double-Spoke (Style 796) -inc: Refined silver, Valet Function. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Non-Daily Rental.
Clean CARFAX! One Owner
This BMW 3 330XI XDrive Series Features the Following Options
Power Sunroof, Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation, Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot, Electric Front Seats w/Driver Memory, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, 12V DC Power Outlets, 10 Speakers, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Teleservices, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio, Sport Seats, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Start. Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, HiFi Sound System, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera,
Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
