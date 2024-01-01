Menu
This BMW 3 Series 330i Xdrive has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Android Auto, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Double-Spoke (Style 796) -inc: Refined silver, Valet Function.

2023 BMW 3 Series

11,188 KM

Details Description Features

2023 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Nav Sunroof Heated Front Seats Blind Spot 18"Alloy

2023 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Nav Sunroof Heated Front Seats Blind Spot 18"Alloy

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

Used
11,188KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,188 KM

Vehicle Description

This BMW 3 Series 330i Xdrive has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Android Auto, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Double-Spoke (Style 796) -inc: Refined silver, Valet Function. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Non-Daily Rental.
Clean CARFAX! One Owner


This BMW 3 330XI XDrive Series Features the Following Options
Power Sunroof, Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation, Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot, Electric Front Seats w/Driver Memory, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, 12V DC Power Outlets, 10 Speakers, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Teleservices, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio, Sport Seats, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Start. Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, HiFi Sound System, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera,



Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service

*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/

*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
2023 BMW 3 Series