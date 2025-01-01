$31,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV LT CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99%
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV LT CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99%
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,486KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FY6S05P4171857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,486 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Bolt EUV was lightly used and is LIKE NEW!
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99%
Low Mileage!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
More than an efficient, budget friendly EV, this 2023 Bolt EUV takes style and fun seriously with stunning features inside and out. This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV brings fun and excitement to the electric SUV segment. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.This low mileage SUV has just 12,486 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's bright blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bolt EUV's trim level is LT. This Chevy Bolt LT is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled via the large touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 877-335-7544.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
$31,895
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2023 Chevrolet Bolt