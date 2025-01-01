Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>This Chevrolet Bolt EUV was lightly used and is LIKE NEW!<br><br>CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99%<br><br>Low Mileage!<br> <br></b><br> Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!<br> <br> More than an efficient, budget friendly EV, this 2023 Bolt EUV takes style and fun seriously with stunning features inside and out. This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is fresh on our lot in Bolton. <br> <br>This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV brings fun and excitement to the electric SUV segment. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.This low mileage SUV has just 12,486 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Its bright blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And its got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Bolt EUVs trim level is LT. This Chevy Bolt LT is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled via the large touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en target=_blank>http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/>This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And thats standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. Youll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 877-335-7544.<br> <br/><br>Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!! *No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!! *** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!*** Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410 See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca o~o

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

12,486 KM

Details Description Features

$31,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV LT CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99%

Watch This Vehicle
12145674

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV LT CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99%

Location

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,486KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FY6S05P4171857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,486 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Bolt EUV was lightly used and is LIKE NEW!

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99%

Low Mileage!


Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

More than an efficient, budget friendly EV, this 2023 Bolt EUV takes style and fun seriously with stunning features inside and out. This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV brings fun and excitement to the electric SUV segment. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.This low mileage SUV has just 12,486 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's bright blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Bolt EUV's trim level is LT. This Chevy Bolt LT is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled via the large touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en


This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 877-335-7544.


Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bolton GM

Used 2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99% for sale in Bolton, ON
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99% 33,937 KM $32,895 + tax & lic
Used 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99% for sale in Bolton, ON
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99% 3,986 KM $75,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac XT6 Luxury CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99% for sale in Bolton, ON
2023 Cadillac XT6 Luxury CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99% 45,422 KM $46,595 + tax & lic

Email Bolton GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bolton GM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-857-XXXX

(click to show)

905-857-3677

Alternate Numbers
1-877-626-5866
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

Bolton GM

905-857-3677

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Bolt