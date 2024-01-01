Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Running Boards, Spray-On Bed Liner!</b><br> <br> Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!<br> <br> This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton. <br> <br>This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 3,681 kms. Its satin steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Running Boards, Spray-on Bed Liner. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en target=_blank>http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!! *No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!! *** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!*** Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410 See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca o~o

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

3,681 KM

Details Description Features

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

  1. 10978847
  2. 10978847
  3. 10978847
  4. 10978847
  5. 10978847
  6. 10978847
  7. 10978847
  8. 10978847
  9. 10978847
  10. 10978847
  11. 10978847
  12. 10978847
  13. 10978847
  14. 10978847
  15. 10978847
  16. 10978847
Contact Seller

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
3,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCNDAEK2PG349869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 3,681 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Running Boards, Spray-On Bed Liner!

Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 3,681 kms. It's satin steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Running Boards, Spray-on Bed Liner.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en



Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bolton GM

Used 1997 AM General Hummer Hard Top THE ORIGINAL HUMMER - 6.5L DIESEL for sale in Bolton, ON
1997 AM General Hummer Hard Top THE ORIGINAL HUMMER - 6.5L DIESEL 0 KM $68,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda HR-V LX **PRESTINE HR-V** for sale in Bolton, ON
2021 Honda HR-V LX **PRESTINE HR-V** 26,289 KM $28,795 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE STARTING @ 4.99% for sale in Bolton, ON
2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE STARTING @ 4.99% 28,427 KM $41,595 + tax & lic

Email Bolton GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bolton GM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

Call Dealer

905-857-XXXX

(click to show)

905-857-3677

Alternate Numbers
1-877-626-5866
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bolton GM

905-857-3677

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500