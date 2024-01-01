$48,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$48,888
+ taxes & licensing
3,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCNDAEK2PG349869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 3,681 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Running Boards, Spray-On Bed Liner!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 3,681 kms. It's satin steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Running Boards, Spray-on Bed Liner.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 3,681 kms. It's satin steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Running Boards, Spray-on Bed Liner.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bolton GM
1997 AM General Hummer Hard Top THE ORIGINAL HUMMER - 6.5L DIESEL 0 KM $68,995 + tax & lic
2021 Honda HR-V LX **PRESTINE HR-V** 26,289 KM $28,795 + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE STARTING @ 4.99% 28,427 KM $41,595 + tax & lic
Email Bolton GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$48,888
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500